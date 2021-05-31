Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the April 29th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.