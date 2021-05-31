Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. 87,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,744. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.