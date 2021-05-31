Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report $918.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.78 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 26,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,322. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

