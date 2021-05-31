Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the quarter. Cohu accounts for about 1.4% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $37,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

