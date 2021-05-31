Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

