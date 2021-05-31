Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

