Coastline Trust Co Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

