Cloudera (CLDR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

