Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,750. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

