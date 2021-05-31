Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.66, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

