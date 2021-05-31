Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 313 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hologic were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

HOLX opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

