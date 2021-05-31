Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $295.29 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.09 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

