Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amcor were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.80 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

