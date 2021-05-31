Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 2,242 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

