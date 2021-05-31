Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in International Paper were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $224,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $63.10 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

