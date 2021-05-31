Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dover were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

