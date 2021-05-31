Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.