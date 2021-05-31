Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.40.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.53. 335,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,580. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.81. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

