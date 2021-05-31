Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.40.
CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.53. 335,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,580. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.81. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32.
In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
