Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 286.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Chubb worth $185,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,221. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.