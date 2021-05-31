China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (CIADY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4171 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

CIADY opened at $59.03 on Monday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

