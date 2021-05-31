Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 71.3% in May

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the April 29th total of 256,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CWSRF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.