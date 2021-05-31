Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIAFF. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

