CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.32. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $53.17 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

