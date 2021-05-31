CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $25.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. CEVA’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,198. CEVA has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CEVA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

