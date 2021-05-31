Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 6,213 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

