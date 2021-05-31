Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 19,411 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

