Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.08. 82,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

