Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $178.65. 7,130,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The firm has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

