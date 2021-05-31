Celer Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $67.18 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $257.44 million and $67.18 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 91% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

