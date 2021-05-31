CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Up 83.0% in May

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the April 29th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 909,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRPB opened at $9.83 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

