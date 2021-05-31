Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

