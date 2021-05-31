Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.