Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN opened at $182.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.97. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.