Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$151.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$87.85 and a 12-month high of C$143.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.