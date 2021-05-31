Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

