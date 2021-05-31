Camden Capital LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,854. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

