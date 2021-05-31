Camden Capital LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

