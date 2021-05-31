Camden Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.30. 5,782,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $442.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.