Camden Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.26 and its 200-day moving average is $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

