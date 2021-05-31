Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,506 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.35 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

