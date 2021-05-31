Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90-100. Also, the rise in oil prices will boost its profits. The decision of management to shed non-core assets while focusing on more profitable ones is a major positive. It monetized $170 million worth of assets in 2020. Moreover, Callon’s rising operating efficiency is laudable. The company projects total operational capital expenditure for this year at $430 million, signalling a 12% reduction from 2020 levels.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. 1,032,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,190. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

