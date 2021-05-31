Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $189.67

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.12. 544,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,289. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $144.03 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.