Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $69.71

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Impinj has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

