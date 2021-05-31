Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) PT at GBX 198.50

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

A number of research firms recently commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON:CNE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.60 ($2.12). 1,210,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,833. The company has a market capitalization of £811.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.85.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.