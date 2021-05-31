Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $30.55

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.55.

AFYA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. 230,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,190. Afya has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Afya will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

