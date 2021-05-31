Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.57. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $450.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.50. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.