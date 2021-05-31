Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $96.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $114.58 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $497.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

