Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.