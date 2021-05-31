Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.92. 1,627,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,271. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

