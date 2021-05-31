Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Million

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 million and the lowest is $2.14 million. Curis posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

CRIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,460,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

